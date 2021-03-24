‘Ertugrul’ stars extend wishes to fans on Pakistan Day

Pakistan’s favorite Turkish stars from the super hit show Diriliş: Ertuğrul marked Pakistan Day on Tuesday, March 23 by extending heartfelt wishes for their Pakistani fans.

Engin Altan Düzyatan, who plays the titular Ertugrul in the series, took to Instagram stories to wish his fans all the way in Pakistan a very “Happy National Pakistan Day.” The 41-year-old shared a picture of a monument with the Turkish and Pakistani flags on display.

Celal AL and Cengiz Coşkun, who essay the roles of Abdur Rehman and Turgut Alp respectively in the show, also wished their fans on Instagram. “Happy Pakistan Day my brothers from Pakistan,” wrote Celal AL on his Instagram story in Turkish.

Coşkun, on the other hand, shared an image depicting the Pakistan military with the message, “Happy National Day of Pakistan.”

