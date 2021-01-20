Esra Bilgic’s latest post hints at her visiting Pakistan

It seems like Esra Bilgic has decided to follow in the footsteps of her Diriliş: Ertuğrul co-stars Engin Altan Düzyatan and Celal Al and finally visit Pakistan. That’s what her latest posts hint at, at least!

The Turkish actor, who portrays Halima Sultan in the hit serial, took to her Instagram stories late on Tuesday to share a stunning picture of the Islamia College building in Peshawar with the caption, ‘The City of Flowers’.

Needless to say, Peshawar is widely regarded as the city of flowers in Pakistan, much like Karachi is touted as the city of lights!

The City of Flowers. pic.twitter.com/N2HnVrzj0c — Esra Bilgiç (@esbilgic) January 19, 2021

Esra Bilgic also took to Twitter to share the same image with the same caption.

Her latest posts instantly had netizens guessing about whether she was actually in Pakistan or planning a trip soon. Nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esra Bilgiç (@esbilgic)



Earlier in 2020, some reports also suggested that Bilgic could be roped in as the brand ambassador of a PSL team. That could be one reason for her to be visiting Peshawar! However, nothing can be said of certain as yet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esra Bilgiç (@esbilgic)

Comments

comments