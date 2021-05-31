Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Ethereum rises 5% at $2,509; bitcoin firm

Cryptocurrency Ethereum

Cryptocurrency Ethereum climbed over 5% on Monday to $2,523 but remained more than 40% below a record high of above $4,300 hit earlier this month.

At 0950 GMT, it was trading up 4.1% at $2,495.69.

Larger rival, Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, was up 0.8% at $36,987 in quiet trading with London and U.S. markets shut for holidays.

Bitcoin has been less volatile in recent days but is down by more than 35% this month, weighed by growing regulatory pressures on the sector.

It is currently trading at levels last seen in February and at roughly half its peak value of $65,000 seen in April.

What is Ether (ETH)?

ETH is a cryptocurrency. It is scarce digital money that you can use on the internet – similar to Bitcoin. If you’re new to crypto, here’s how ETH is different from traditional money.

You only need an internet connection and a wallet to accept ETH. You don’t need access to a bank account to accept payments.

ETH is divisible up to 18 decimal places so you don’t have to buy 1 whole ETH. You can buy fractions at a time – as little as 0.000000000000000001 ETH if you want.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Business

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

Must Read

Pakistan, China open Khunjerab pass for trade, travel

Business

Nestle, under fire over unhealthy products, working on new strategy

Health

Mass vaccination creates healthy oasis in Brazilian city

[X] Close