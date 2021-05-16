EU foreign ministers to hold urgent meeting on Palestine issue

BRUSSELS: The European Union (EU) foreign ministers will hold urgent video talks on the escalation between Palestine and Israel on Tuesday.

The bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said, “In view of the ongoing escalation between Israel and Palestine and the unacceptable number of civilian casualties, I am convening an extraordinary VTC of the EU Foreign Ministers on Tuesday. We will coordinate and discuss how the EU can best contribute to end the current violence.”

The European Union (EU) said that Josep Borrell has been conducting ‘intense’ diplomatic efforts to try to help de-escalate the violence by holding talks with Israeli and Palestinian leaders, and the top diplomats from neighboring nations.

The bloc’s foreign service said in a statement Saturday that the EU’s priority and message in this context remains clear: violence must end now.

Israeli air strikes in besieged Palestinian enclave struck houses in main Gaza City, health officials say, taking death toll to at least 197, including dozens of children and women, according to TRT World.

Israeli air strikes on besieged Gaza have flattened three buildings and killed at least 42 people, officials said, making it the deadliest single attack since Israel began attacking the Palestinian enclave.

Sunday’s strikes took the death toll in Gaza to at least 197, including dozens of women and children, with 1,230 people wounded. Israel has reported 10 dead, including two children.

OIC demands immediate half of Israel’s barbaric attacks

Earlier in the day, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has adopted a unanimous resolution demanding the immediate halt of Israel’s barbaric attacks against Palestinians.

The resolution was adopted at a virtual open-ended extraordinary meeting of the OIC Executive Committee of the Foreign Ministers hosted by Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

The resolution demanded to immediately stop all violations being carried out by Israel, including disrespect for the holy sites.

It rejected ongoing Israeli settlements and colonisation of Palestinian land, including East Jerusalem and forced eviction of Palestinian’s from their properties.

The Muslim countries called for protecting the Palestinians, medical and first-aid crews, allowing them to do their work without hindrance.

The resolution underscored the responsibility of the UN Security Council to act swiftly to end the Israeli occupation’s barbaric attacks on the Palestinian people to preserve international peace and security.

It reiterated OIC countries’ resolve to support Palestinians’ struggle for their right to self-determination and a two-state solution leading to the establishment of the independent State of Palestine with Al-Quds Al-Shareef as its capital.

