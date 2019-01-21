EU to invest €40mn in Balochistan water conservation projects

ISLAMABAD: The European Union and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) on Tuesday agreed to collaborate on Balochistan water conservation projects.

This was told by EU Ambassador to Pakistan Jean-Francois Cautaian and IUCN Country Representative Mahmood Akhtar Cheema who called on Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam in Islamabad.

Under the agreement the European Union will provide 40 million Euros and the IUCN will provide technical and human resource assistance.

The advisor briefed the delegation about the Ministry of Climate Change performance in environmental protection and conservation and apprised them the “Recharge Pakistan Project ” which aims at raising the under water table by conserving flood water in the right and left bank of Indus River reservoirs, that water could be utilised for domestic as well as horticulture purposes.

Jean-Francois Cautaian contoured that in partnership with the IUCN, the EU will sponsor 40 million Euro water conservation projects in Balochistan.

The project with multipurpose targets will increase water reservoirs, programme for community awareness in utilising minimum water, using alternative methods in irrigation and farming and promoting livestock investment.

Mahmood Akhtar Cheema said that the IUCN was working in natural resource management, water resource management and community awareness and involvement in water conservation.

