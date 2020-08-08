‘Euro-V fuel to available at PSO pumps across country in next 15 days’

KARACHI: The higher-quality Euro 5 fuel to available at petrol pumps across the country in the next 15-days as the first shipment of Euro-V fuel has arrived in Karachi today (Saturday), ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News, Adviser to PM on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam, said that the first batch of Euro 5 standard fuel has arrived in Pakistan and will be available at state-owned Pakistan State Oil (PSO) fuel stations in the next 10-15 days.

“Prime Minister has decided that 70per cent of imported petrol will be only Euro 5 and federal cabinet will be informed about the availability of fuel at petrol pumps in the next month,” he added.

He further said that no other quality of petrol except EURO 5 will be allowed to import after September 1. “The petrol price will not change despite improvement in fuel quality,” said Malik Amin Aslam.

He said that the arrival of Euro-5 fuel will increase pressure on other oil companies as they were against the import of high-quality fuel. “The oil companies have to improve their fuel quality too,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has established the country’s first Euro5 fuel station in Karachi.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government in June had decided to shift petrol and diesel from EURO 2 to higher-quality EURO 5.

The historical decision was taken in the federal cabinet meeting held under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan. It was decided to increase the quality of petrol and diesel from EURO 2 to EURO 5.

PM Imran Khan approved the plan to make a shift to the higher-quality fuel standards in Pakistan.

