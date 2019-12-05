Europe, China exploring investment options in Pakistan: Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan has said that European, Chinese and other companies were exploring their options for establishing industries in Pakistan.

The minister said that the industries will be set up in relation to renewable energy equipment in Pakistan.

He was talking to South Korean Ambassador Kwak Sung-Kyu in Islamabad on Thursday.

He said the overall investor friendly environment and good return on investment particularly in the energy projects Like solar panels, wind turbines and other allied parts are also attracting the entrepreneurs towards these ventures.

The Federal Minister invited the Korean companies to take benefit of the opportunities.

The Korean Ambassador appreciated the steps taken by the Government to attract investment. He said many Korean Companies are keen to invest in the energy sector.

