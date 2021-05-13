European Muslims urged to speak against Israeli brutalities

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi urged on Thursday the 65 million Muslims residing in Europe to raise their voice against Israeli attacks on Palestinians.

Talking to the media in Multan, he said that Muslim Parliamentarians in Europe and Britain are effective voices and they should speak up over the Palestine issue, using their influence in solving the ongoing crisis in Palestine.

He said that Pakistan is making efforts to mobilise the international community to intervene in the crisis for ensuring the safety of Palestinians suffering from brutalities of Israeli forces.

The entire Pakistani nation is standing firm and united with Kashmiri and Palestinian brethren to resolve their issues, the FM reiterated.

He pointed out that the Afghan issue was discussed in the last trilateral meeting held in Turkey and the foreign office is making efforts for another such moot in Turkey after Eid to find a way forward in settling the Afghan issue.

Qureshi said that the border fencing is being completed and our jawans rendered sacrifices for the protection of the frontiers of Pakistan.

He said Pakistani prisoners languishing in Saudi prisons due to minor crimes would benefit from an MoU recently signed between him and his counterpart in Jeddah.

