European Parliament to debate on Kashmir issue today

The European Parliament will hold a debate on Kashmir issue on Tuesday (today).

This was stated by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi during a TV interview. He said international media has rejected the Indian stance on the situation in occupied Kashmir.

He added that Kashmiri people are staging protest all over the world against Indian atrocities and curfew.

During the last discussion on the Kashmir crisis on Sep 14, members of the European Union Parliament called for trade and travel sanctions on India over the alarming human rights situation in the held valley.

The valley is under continued military siege since August 5 when Narendra Modi-led Indian government repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir and imposed strict clampdown in the territory. Thousands of Indian troops have kept millions of Kashmiris confined to their homes during all these days, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Educational institutions, shops, markets and business establishments continue to remain closed while public transport is off the roads across the Kashmir valley. Communication services like mobile, internet and TV channels are closed in the entire Kashmir valley and in some parts of Jammu region.

Comments

comments