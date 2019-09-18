European Parliament urges India to ensure freedom of movement in occupied Kashmir

STRASBURG: Showing concern over the current situation in occupied Kashmir, the European Parliament has urged India not to deprive people of Kashmir of their basic rights.

“Both India and Pakistan must engage in a direct dialogue for a peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute in full respect of the international human rights obligations.”

Despite the Indian attempts, the European Parliament discussed the Kashmir conflict after 12 years. The members of seven countries took part in the debate.

Opening the debate on behalf of the High Representative of European Union for Foreign Affairs and Vice President of European Commission Ms. Federica Mogherini, EU Minister Ms Tytti Tuppurainen urged India and Pakistan to seek a peaceful and political solution, respectful of interest of the Kashmiri population on both sides of the Line of Control.

She said this is the only way to solve the long-lasting dispute to avoid instability and insecurity in the region.

The EU minister underlined the importance of avoiding further escalation, saying our position on Kashmir remains unchanged.

Most of the members urged India to lift curfew and communication blockade in the held valley.

Winding up the debate, Ms. Tytti Tuppurainen said that EU will continue to monitor closely the situation with a focus on de-escalation of the situation involving two nuclear powers.

Kashmiris are under military siege from August 5, the day when the Indian government scrapped special status of the occupied Kashmir from its constitution.

