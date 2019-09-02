European Parliament’s body to discuss Kashmir crisis today

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan will attend the meeting of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs on Monday, which will discuss the situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

An AJK government press release said it is for the first time that the Kashmir issue will be discussed in the EU Parliament, Radio Pakistan reported.

The AJK prime minister will also meet the British parliamentarians in London.

It is pertinent to mention that the United States House Committee on Foreign Affairs’ will also discuss the prevailing situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The Kashmir valley is cut-off from the rest of the world since August 5 when India revoked special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Internet, mobile and landline services are dead and TV channels are shut since then.

People are facing acute shortage of essential commodities including food, milk and life-saving medicines due to curfew and communications blockade.

