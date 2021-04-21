Former CJP’s son survives assassination attempt in Karachi

KARACHI: Son of former chief justice of Pakistan, Justice Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, unidentified armed men opened fire over Barrister Afnan Siddiqui outside his house in Karachi’s Khayaban-e-Rahat area.

Detailing the incident, Barrister Afnan said unidentified gunmen open fire at him, when he was dropped by his friend around 1:17 am, last night. Hearing the firing, one of my servants jumped to save me and the bullets fired at him hit the walls of the house, he added.

He further said the policeman present inside his house opened fire at the attackers after which they managed to flee the scene using an empty plot.

Siddiqui said he is having a conflict with a man named Irfanullah Kundi from 2018, who sent goons to attack his mother in Murree earlier too.

I have informed Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and companions of my late father about the conflict.

Meanwhile, the police reached the house of former CJP’s son after getting information about the attack and investigated the crime scene and CCTV footage. So far the case of the incident has not been registered.

Comments

comments