Ex-intelligence man shot dead in Karachi

KARACHI: A retired intelligence officer was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Saturday evening in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the retired intelligence officer, Mushtaq son of Gul Rehman was on his way in a car when two armed men, riding on a motorcycle, intercepted him near Qayyumabad and opened fire on him. The assailants managed to escape from the scene after the attack.

Eyewitnesses said that Mushtaq sustained multiple bullet wounds while a pushcart vender was also injured in the attack. Rescue officials shifted them to the hospital where doctors pronounced Mushtaq dead on arrival.

Sources said that Mushtaq was also the owner of a leading chain of private schools in Karachi.

Meanwhile, Sindh IG Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has taken notice of the targeted killing and sought a detailed report from the SSP concerned. He assured that they will arrest the alleged murderers soon.

In 2016, unidentified gunmen had shot dead an intelligence official in Korangi area of Karachi.

Unknown armed men had opened fire at an intelligence officer Zahid Farooq in the jurisdiction of Ibrahim Hyderi Police Station, police sources had said.

The victim had succumbed to his injuries as he was being rushed to Combined Military Hospital Karachi for medical treatment.

