Ex-PM’s aide handed seven-year imprisonment for corruption

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Tuesday sentenced Mian Khurram Rasool, former media coordinator of then prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, to seven-year imprisonment in corruption case, ARY News reported.

Declaring him guilty of corruption and abusing powers, the court also imposed Rs8 crore fine on the former prime minister’s close aide.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had taken Khurram Rasool into custody on the charges to mega corruption and misuse of powers.

NAB sources said that Khurram Rasool was involved in plundering the national wealth via fake companies.

Read More: Ex-PM’s media adviser gets 9 years in prison for bank fraud

Last year on November 27, an accountability court had sentenced Mian Khurram Rasool, former media coordinator of the erstwhile prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, to nine-year imprisonment in a case related to a bank fraud involving millions of rupees.

The court had also imposed a fine of Rs50 million on the convict.

It had earlier on Nov 22 reserved the verdict after hearing arguments from defence and prosecution sides.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against Mian Khurram in 2009 for defrauding a private bank of Rs71 million.

According to the prosecution, he had taken loans of Rs71 million, Rs10.2 million and Rs10 million from the bank which later declared him a defaulter on the Rs71 million loan.

Comments

comments