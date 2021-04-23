SHC brushes off petitions against physical O/A level exam

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has on Friday rolled out a written verdict striking down all the petitions against A- and O- levels for taking physical examination while directing them to conduct the due examinations according to the schedule, ARY News reported.

In its 6-page verdict, the SHC directed the authorities to conduct the papers as they are due but with all the SOPs in place by NCOC, to curb Covid spread.

This development followed the one earlier in the day as the Islamabad High Court (IHC) already dismissed as non-maintainable a writ petition seeking cancellation of in-person A and O level exams.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah announced this verdict after hearing the arguments of the petitioners’ lawyer.

The court directed the petitioners to approach the National Command and Operation Centre to have their grievance redressed.

“This court has already held that the decisions of the National Command and Operation Centre are binding and not justiciable by a judicial forum,” read the four-page long verdict.

