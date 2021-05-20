Exams can now be conducted in Pakistan, says Shafqat Mahmood

ISLAMABAD: Taking to his official Twitter account, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced on Thursday that exams can now be conducted in Pakistan.

“National Command Operation Center (NCOC) has allowed holding of professional exams/tests etc,” he wrote, asking educational institutions to approach the federal education secretary with details of exam centres, number of students, and SOPs to be followed for permission to conduct exams.

If all arrangements are satisfactory permission will be given promptly, the education minister Shafqat Mahmood said.

NCOC has allowed holding of professional exams/tests etc. Please apply to Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Islamabad with details of exam centres, number of students and SOPs to be followed. If all arrangements are satisfactory permission will be given promptly — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) May 20, 2021

On Wednesday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided to reopen educational institutions, restaurants and tourist destinations from May 24.

The National Command Operation Center (NCOC) decided that educational institutions will open in districts where the coronavirus positivity ratio is less than 5 per cent and outdoor dining will be allowed till 11:59 pm and takeaways will be allowed 24/7. Tourism will be allowed to operate under stringent coronavirus protocols.

