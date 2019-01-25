Excise dept shares vehicle’s details with JIT probing Sahiwal incident

LAHORE: The Punjab Excise and Taxation Department has provided the details of vehicle used by the victims of Sahiwal incident to the joint investigation team probing the case.

Punjab Excise and Taxation Department provided the detail on the request of the JIT head Additional Inspector General Ajaz Shah, who had contacted them the previous day.

According to the details, the car number LEA-6683 was on the name a woman, resident of Lahore in March 2012. Later the car was transferred on the name of Shoukat Ali resident of Okara in July 2017. In July 2017 the Azeem Liaquat had bout the car. After Azeem Liaquat, the car was not transferred to any anyone else .

While the intelligence sources said that a terrorist Adeel Hafiz had bout the car from Saqib Majeed in May 2018. However, Zeeshan was driving the car when the incident took place in Sahiwal.

It is pertinent to mention here that the JIT in its initial report had declared character of Zeeshan ‘suspicious’, while Khalil and his family members had been declared innocent on January 22.

Sources privy to the matter have said the victims of Sahiwal shootout Khalil and his family were cleared, while suspicion was shown over owner of the vehicle, Zeeshan.

Reportedly, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel had exercised their powers by crossing their domain.

