Excise inspector among three held for ‘peddling drugs’ in Karachi

KARACHI: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) claimed on Saturday to have arrested three alleged drug peddlers, including an inspector and constable of the excise and taxation department, reported ARY News.

ANF officials said they initially arrested excise inspector Gulsher for allegedly selling drugs misusing his official position.

Two other suspects, identified as Kashif and Sameed, were taken into custody following information provided by him.

The officials said two kilograms of heroin and 8,000 grams of cocaine were seized from the vehicle of the excise inspector.

Kashif is also a constable of the excise and taxation department.

An ANF team later on carried out a raid in Gulistan-e-Jauhar area following information provided by the arrested accused.

Another suspect, on seeing the ANF officials, managed to flee from the scene and left behind packets of narcotics.

