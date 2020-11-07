Web Analytics
NEW DELHI: Most of the exit poll results for the Bihar assembly elections on Saturday evening predicted a sweeping victory for Tejashwi Yadav over Nitish Kumar.

According to local media reports, the exit poll predicted a landslide for the RJD-led grand alliance and gave it 180 seats in the 243-member House. It said the landslide victory would enable Tejashwi to topple Nitish as the chief minister.

Incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the leader of the Janata Dal (United) party, is seeking a fourth straight electoral victory. Kumar entered an alliance with the BJP after the last state polls in 2015.

According to the Poll of Polls, the Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance is expected to win 134 seats while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will trail with 101 seats. Meanwhile, Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has been projected to win just one seat come this November 10.

Bihar accounts for 40 seats in the 545-member lower house of the federal parliament in New Delhi.

