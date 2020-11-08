Video: Exotic lizard stranded on power line for three days rescued
An exotic lizard was rescued after being stranded on a power line for three days in Pennsylvania.
The chameleon had been clinging to a power line for three days in Daly City, according to the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA.
On getting a call from a citizen, officials of the organistaion reached the spot. They spoke with an electrical line worker to work out a plan to rescue the chameleon.
A rescuer used a wooden-handled tool to capture the chameleon in a net. Footage shows the lizard clinging to the line is eventually pulled free and brought back to the ground.
The animal is now in the care of the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA.
Spokeswoman Buffy Martin Tarbox said: “Since these lizards are native only to Africa, the chameleon is either someone’s exotic pet or an escapee from a pet shop. To date, we haven’t found a lost report that fits this little animal.”
“But we are well prepared to find a suitable home should that prove necessary.”