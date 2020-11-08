Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Video: Exotic lizard stranded on power line for three days rescued

exotic lizard power line rescued

An exotic lizard was rescued after being stranded on a power line for three days in Pennsylvania.

The chameleon had been clinging to a power line for three days in Daly City, according to the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA.

On getting a call from a citizen, officials of the organistaion reached the spot. They spoke with an electrical line worker to work out a plan to rescue the chameleon.

A rescuer used a wooden-handled tool to capture the chameleon in a net. Footage shows the lizard clinging to the line is eventually pulled free and brought back to the ground.

The animal is now in the care of the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA.

Spokeswoman Buffy Martin Tarbox said: “Since these lizards are native only to Africa, the chameleon is either someone’s exotic pet or an escapee from a pet shop. To date, we haven’t found a lost report that fits this little animal.”

“But we are well prepared to find a suitable home should that prove necessary.”

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

TikTok reunites twins after 24 years  

Pakistan

Man seeking second marriage climbs electric pole in Pano Akil

Offbeat

Child gets trapped between two walls while chasing dog

Offbeat

Two words awoke a teenager from 62-day coma


ARY NEWS URDU