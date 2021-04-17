Experts Group advises more tests at airports and quarantine centres

LAHORE: Amid soaring rate of the coronavirus cases in Punjab, the Corona Experts Advisory Group (CEAG) has submitted recommendations to authorities to stop the spread of the virus, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The British and South African variants of the virus are main cause of the spike in virus cases, according to the experts group.

The group made some vital recommendations to the government including making the quarantine centres operational again.

“The government should enforce strict protocols at airports again,” Dr. Javed Hayat Khan, a member of the CEAG said. “The number of tests should also be enhanced at airports,” Dr. Javed Hayat said.

“The people arriving from the UK and South Africa should be kept in quarantine till arrival of their test reports,” the experts group suggested.

It is to be mentioned here that the experts group had earlier recommended province-wide lockdown for another two weeks period to stop the spread of the virus and screening of the general population to further check the impact of the disease.

The 12-member CEAG had also strongly recommended closure of the out-patient departments (OPDs) of the government hospitals across the province.

