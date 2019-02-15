Experts considering Pakistan destination of technology advancement: Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that it was encouraging to see technology experts considering Pakistan as a destination of technology advancement and supporting the government’s initiatives to transform Pakistan into knowledge based economy.

The President said this while talking to founder and chief innovation officer, Coded-Minds Omar Farooqui, who called on him in Islamabad on Friday.

According to a statement released from his office, Arif Alvi highlighted that the government considerd digitalization as a catalyst to achieve transparency, efficiency and endeavors to build a culture of innovation and research.

He said that the government was reviewing education methods to align them with latest development skills and tools based on technology and added that emerging fields like artificial intelligence (AI), block chain, cloud computing were certainly the way forward.

Read More: Advanced skills required in modern economy to alleviate poverty: president

He pointed out that education and technology, if used correctly could create a self-perpetual growth wheel for the country in the years to come.

The president underlined that in this era of innovation and information, it was the vision of the government to maximize the opportunities in digital space and create enabling environment for Pakistani youth to equip them with technological know-how.

He stated that “presidential initiative for artificial intelligence and Computing” was one of the program meant to train one million youth in the IT sector. He urged to explore possibility of joint ventures and collaborations with relevant entities in Pakistan.

Comments

comments