Explosives recovered from Uzair Baloch burnt in city court fire

KARACHI: The explosives and munitions recovered from Uzair Baloch were gutted in City Court Malkhana fire, an anti-terrorism court was informed on Tuesday.

Lyari Gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch was produced before the court in recovery of illegal arms and munitions case today.

An ASI of the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) in his statement informed the court that the BDS defused three RPG 7 rockets and six rifle grenades.

The investigation officer informed the court that the case property was burnt, when the ATC judge asked him about it.

The investigation officer submitted a report about burning of the case property in the court.

“The case property was gutted in City Court Malkhana blaze,” investigation officer said. “Nabi Bux police had arrested Uzair Baloch in the case in year 2016,” the officer said.

“Explosive material recovered from the possession of Uzair Baloch is now non-existent,” the IO said.

The court demanded a detailed report on the matter from the investigation officer and adjourned further hearing of the case.

