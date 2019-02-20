Export policies to bear fruit by end of this fiscal year: Razak Dawood

Web Analytics
KARACHI: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday claimed that the government’s export polices would bear fruit by the end of this fiscal year.

Addressing a ceremony in Karachi, Razak Dawood said that the incumbent government had adopted the appropriate policies to increase exports and added that economy had been brought on the right track.

The adviser said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government would transform Pakistan into a state where people from across the globe would arrive for business. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to make Pakistan an investment state.

Razak Dawood underscored the need for improvement in management system, power transmission, property and taxation regime.

He said that they had to introduce and implement reforms on emergency basis in the country and added that Pakistan would  improve its position in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business ranking by April-19. The adviser said that Karachi is the economic hub of the country and it generates major part of the revenue.

