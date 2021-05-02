ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has posted over Rs2 billion export mark for the seventh consecutive month in April as country’s exports stood at US$2.191 billion in April 2021, ARY NEWS reported quoting Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Razak Dawood.

Taking to Twitter to share the details, Abdul Razak Dawood said that Pakistan’s export for April 2021 stood at USD 2.191 billion. “This is the first time since 2011 that our monthly exports have crossed the 2-billion mark for 7 consecutive months,” he said.

Apr-2020 cannot be taken into account due to lockdown last year. Exports for Jul-April 2021 grew by 13% to USD 20.879 billion as compared to USD 18.408 billion during the same period last year. — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) May 2, 2021



The adviser further shared that the commodities sent abroad reported a growth of 129% over Apr-2020, however, it could not be taken into account due to lockdown last year.

“Exports for Jul-April 2021 grew by 13% to USD 20.879 billion as compared to USD 18.408 billion during the same period last year,” he said adding that the country’s exporters deserve full credit for making this possible under testing global conditions.

