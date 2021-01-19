Eyewitness identifies Zain Effendi’s murder accused in court

KARACHI: An eyewitness on Tuesday identified the accused involved in the murder of Zain Effendi before the court, ARY News reported.

Zain Effendi, a grandson of Sindh Madressatul Islam’s founder Hassan Ali Effendi, was slain at his residence near Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi.

An eyewitness, a domestic help in the house, identified the accused in an identification parade among 10 dummy accused, sources said. The domestic servant identified accused Rehmatullah, Imran and Gul Muhammad in the court, sources said.

“They are the persons who had entered in the house,” eyewitness told the court.

“The accused opened fire and shot dead Zain Effendi on resistance of robbery,” investigation officer of the case said.

The court extended physical remand of the accused for three more days.

The group comprised Afghan citizens conducted house reconnaissance in the garb of scavengers before they committed alleged robbery at Effendi’s house, police said.

Faizan Qaiser, Muhammad Agha, Gul Muhammad, Imran, and Rehmat Ullah were among the detained suspects in the murder case.

Earlier last week, the Police interrogated suspects related to the assassination of Zain Effendi. Recovery of the murder weapon and the vehicle used in the crime yet to be materialized.

Police said they detained a total of six suspects three of whom belong to the gang allegedly behind the murder. They however admitted that three more from that gang were still at large as police conducting raids in their search.

