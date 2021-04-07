WhatsApp rival trolls Facebook CEO found using Signal app

Whatsapp rival, Signal has trolled Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg after he was found using the rival instant messaging app following the April 3 leak of personal information of 533 million users from 106 countries by hackers.

Signal wrote a Twitter message along with an article about the Facebook CEO’s presence of Whatsapp rival, saying, ‘With the May 15th WhatsApp Terms of Service acceptance deadline fast approaching, Mark leads by example.’

With the May 15th WhatsApp Terms of Service acceptance deadline fast approaching, Mark leads by example:https://t.co/Mt5YksaAxL — Signal (@signalapp) April 6, 2021

The message was sent in connection with the controversial privacy policy announced by Facebook-owned WhatsApp earlier this year, however, the implementation was delayed till May 15 from February 8 due to extreme criticism launched by users around the world.

A cyber researcher Dave Walker shared a screenshot on Twitter on April 4 that showed Zuckerberg was a Signal user, whereas, he also confirmed the leak of personal details of Facebook co-founders Chris Hughes and Dustin Moskovitz.

On April 4, Walker tweeted, “Regarding the #FacebookLeak, of the 533M people in the leak – the irony is that Mark Zuckerberg is regrettably included in the leak as well.”

In another tweet, Walker alleged that Facebook CEO Zuckerberg was a user of the Signal app.

“In another turn of events, Mark Zuckerberg also respects his own privacy, by using a chat app that has end-to-end encryption and isn’t owned by @facebook,” Dave Walker wrote on Twitter.

“This is the number associated with his account from the recent Facebook leak,” Walker wrote sharing a screenshot of Zuckerberg’s alleged leaked phone number which stated: “Mark Zuckerberg is on Signal.”

In another turn of events, Mark Zuckerberg also respects his own privacy, by using a chat app that has end-to-end encryption and isn’t owned by @facebook This is the number associated with his account from the recent facebook leak. https://t.co/AXbXrF4ZxE — Dave Walker (@Daviey) April 4, 2021

The Twitter troll was launched by Signal regarding Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg following the development.

