Facebook helps in capturing two dacoits in Lahore

LAHORE: In what can be called a best use of technology, Facebook helped in capturing two robbers, who entered a house in Lahore, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, two robbers entered a house in the limits of Faisal Town police station Lahore.

A woman named Saba, who was at the upper portion of the house, wisely posted a status on Facebook that two dacoits have entered her house after witnessing resistance from the family members.

Reading the post, friends and the other family members of Saba, immediately called police helpline 15, who reached the house immediately and managed to arrest the robbers after negotiations of half an hour.

Detailing the incident, Saba said after realizing presence of the robbers in the house, she immediately posted a status on FB after locking her room in the upper portion of the building.

The SSP Faisal Town said the police party reached the spot in no time after receiving a call at the helpline. He added that the SHO after negotiations that last for half an hour.

