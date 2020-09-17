Facebook, Instagram down across world  

Social media platforms Facebook and Instagram on Thursday night experienced an outage across the world.

The outage hit thousands in the United States, Europe, Canada and other parts of the world. The outage appears to have started Thursday afternoon and is affecting news feed, logins and some users have a ‘total blackout.’

DownDetector, a site that monitors outages on social media platforms, websites and online services, began to show issue reports regarding Instagram and Facebook Thursday afternoon, Mail Online reported.

Meanwhile, the Instagram outage is hitting parts of California, New York City and southern Florida all highlighted red on DownDetector’s outage map.

Across the Atlantic, parts of Ireland, Portugal, the UK, the Netherlands and Sweden seem to be experiencing an outage. Facebook’s issues do not seem as widespread, but are along California, hitting mid-west states, southern Florida and parts of the north east in the US.

Comments

comments