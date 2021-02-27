Facebook launches TikTok-like app

Facebook has launched a Chinese short-video making platform TikTok-like app called BARS for creating and sharing raps.

According to the foreign news agency report, Facebook’s BARS is specifically designed for creating content in rapping style. The app makes it possible for rappers to create and share their raps using professionally created beats.

The app also suggests rhymes using a rhyming dictionary to keep your flow going. Further, there is a Challenge mode in which you’ll get the ability to freestyle along with auto-suggested word cues.

“Audio production tools can be complicated, expensive and difficult to use. With BARS, you can select one of our professionally-created beats, write lyrics and record yourself dropping bars,” Facebook said in a statement.

The videos themselves can be up to 60 seconds in length and can then be saved to your Camera Roll or shared out on other social media platforms.

BARS was built with a team of aspiring rappers

The BARS app is available for download through Apple’s US App Store and is initially accessible for a small number of iOS users only.

