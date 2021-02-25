Facebook Messenger, Instagram down for thousands of users

Facebook Messenger users are having problems logging in and sending messages in some parts of the world, while Instagram appears to be mostly having newsfeed problems.

The sites were hit by a raft of complaints on the outage tracking website Down Detector.

DownDetector indeed confirms there are problems hitting Facebook Messenger, and the outage map indicates the service is down in several large regions, including the United States and Europe.

Users have also confirmed connectivity problems in Switzerland, Argentina, New York, Serbia, Lithuania, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, and several other countries.

In Down Detector’s stats, 65 per cent of reports about Instagram are in relation to the newsfeed, with 17 per cent each about the Stories and the website.

The reason for the outage remains unclear.

Meanwhile, Facebook is yet to comment on the outage.

