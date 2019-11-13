Facebook unveils new logo

The tech giant announced on Tuesday that it is updating the logo for Facebook Inc.

It is being done to distinguish the corporate parent from its apps, including its social media platform, according to CNN.

Earlier on November 4, Facebook said the update is “to be clearer about the products that come from Facebook”.

“We’re introducing a new company logo and further distinguishing the Facebook company from the Facebook app, which will keep its own branding,” the post had said.

The company took to Twitter to make the announcement. “Allow us to re-introduce ourselves – today, we’re updating our logo to be clearer this is the company account,” Facebook wrote.

The all-caps logo features all colors that represent its other brands; Whatsapp and Instagram. It alternates between blue, green and hues of purple, red and orange.

Comments

comments