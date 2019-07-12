Facilitating investors govt’s priority, says PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan reaffirmed on Friday the government’s commitment to encouraging and providing all facilities to investors.

Chairing a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Board of Investment in Islamabad, the prime minister said industrial development suffered from different laws at federal and provincial levels, unnecessary rules and regulations for businesses, hurdles by government departments for business community and corruption.

وزیرِاعظم عمران خان کی زیرصدارت بورڈ آف انویسٹمنٹ کے بورڈ آف ڈائریکٹرز کا اجلاس

اجلاس میں وزیرِ توانائی عمر ایوب خان، مشیر خزانہ ڈاکٹر عبدالحفیظ شیخ، مشیر تجارت عبدالرزاق داؤد، چئیرمین بورڈ آف انویسٹمنٹ زبیر گیلانی، ڈاکٹر سلمان شاہ، ڈاکٹر شمشاد اختر، احمر بلال صوفی و دیگرشریک pic.twitter.com/NFzs3UOyiw — Tehreek-e-Insaf (@InsafPK) July 12, 2019

He said the availability of youth, cheap workforce and liberal government policy provide a conducive environment to investment, which should be fully utilised.

PM Khan directed the BoI chairman to complete the process of integrating the federal and provincial laws on business within a month.

He said the relevant laws should be made simpler in coordination with the provinces in the light of recommendations of the Board of Investment.

