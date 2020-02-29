Factory boiler explosion kills five people in Kasur

KASUR: Five people were killed and nine others were severely wounded as boiler of a factory, situated in Kasur district, exploded here on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident took place in the area of Phool Nagar. The boiler explosion claimed lives of five labourers and injured nine others.

The injured were rushed to a nearby medical facility in critical condition by the rescue teams. Identities of the dead and injured could not be ascertained , according to the initial reports.

Read more: Two labourers killed in Lahore factory boiler explosion

In the month of February 2017, more than 20 people were injured when a factory boiler exploded in Sheikhupura.

A boiler of a factory — located near Khanpur– had exploded, due to which 20 people suffered burns.

A portion of the factory building also collapsed following the explosion.

Rescue sources had said that 20 injured were rushed to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Sheikhupura for medical treatment.

Comments

comments