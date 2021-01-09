Fire engulfs entire factory in Karachi’s Site area

An employee has sustained burn wounds after a massive fire engulfed entire factory in Site area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The third-degree fire has continued to rage despite 11 fire brigades reached to the scene. Heavy clouds of black smoke could be seen billowing while employees including women who are believed to be trapped on the roof are being taken out the building through the ladder.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A petrol pump located near the factory was closed, whereas, nearby factories and go-downs are also being evacuated by police teams.

Police said that seven to eight people have been rescued from the adjacent factories and go-downs.

Rangers personnel have also arrived at the site and started assisting the rescue teams to douse the fire.

The spokesperson said that more firefighting vehicles and tankers were summoned from the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB).

KWSB managing director said that emergency was imposed at Crush Plant, Nipa and Sakhi Hassan hydrants besides dispatching more water tankers to the fire scene.

The cause of the blaze was not yet known.

It is the second fire incident in a day after a factory caught fire near Jubilee Market in the metropolis on Friday late night.

Rescue officials told media that the assets of the factory and sewing machine shop were turned into ashes following the blaze. The fire was doused with the help of a firefighting vehicle.

No casualty was reported in the incident which was reportedly caused by a short circuit, said rescue officials.

Comments

comments