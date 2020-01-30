Where do planes go after retiring from service?

Things expire and are put in the backyard but planes are not something to be stored in the backyard due to their huge sizes. So where do they go and do they have any graveyards is a question that come into one’s mind.

The answer to it is yes because with the world of aviation constantly changing, airlines choose to retire certain aircraft from service to make room for updated and modern planes.

And there are several plane graveyards where a large number of passenger and fighter jets are parked after being found obsolete.

We will be sharing details of some of these planes graveyards across the globe.

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base

The most famous is the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona, which allows bus tours (there are strict access rules) for the public, and hosts events including a ‘Boneyard Run’ where visitors can take on 5K or 10K race.

Established after World War II, it was initially used to store B-29 and C-47 aircraft, but nowadays it’s home to over 4,400 aircraft and 13 aerospace vehicles, which have come from a mix of military organisations to agencies including NASA.

Pinal Airpark

While in Arizona, you may also want to consider a stop by Pinal Airpark in the Sonoran Desert.

Formerly closed off to visitors, in recent years the site has opened up for tours; you’ll need to get in touch ahead of time to organise a visit, as there are still restricted areas so you can’t just turn up.

The boneyard is mainly home to commercial aircraft, although the area is right by a military base (which is why there are restricted areas and rules on when you can take photographs).

Roswell International Air Center

The Roswell International Air Center is another boneyard destination worth having on your radar.

Located in New Mexico, the center is home to the Walker Aviation Museum- which offers visits to the site – often you’ll need to get in touch before your visit to try and organise it.

The museum itself is free and has a temporary location inside the Roswell International Airport, with plenty of displays to offer a glimpse into the area’s fascinating aviation history.

Mojave Air and Space Port

The Mojave Air and Space Port in California is home to hundreds of planes, but you won’t be allowed access to the boneyard.

Still, if you’re in the area and want an aviation fix, the airport hosts a ‘Plane Crazy’ event on the third Saturday of every month, with guest speakers and a chance to get up close to heaps of fascinating planes.

