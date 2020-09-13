Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Family alleges ‘extra-judicial murder’ of young man by Karachi police

Faisal Abro family extra-judicial murder police encounter Karachi

KARACHI: The family has alleged ‘extra-judicial murder’ of a young man, Faisal Abro, by police officials in an encounter in Karachi over suspicion of running drug business, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The family said that Faisal Abro was innocent who was allegedly killed after being misidentified by police officials with a suspected drug dealer Sartaj alias Taju. They termed the police action as ‘extra-judicial murder’.

Faisal Abro family extra-judicial murder police encounter Karachi

They claimed that a police team took the young man into custody from a local mosque in Sohrab Goth area of Karachi during Friday prayers.

Abro kept telling police officials that he was not Sartaj alias Taju when taken into custody, however, the raiding team shot bullets in his head, claimed the family, adding that the deceased man had tied the knot two months ago.

Faisal Abro family extra-judicial murder police encounter Karachi

On other hand, Karachi police told media that Faisal aka Sartaj alias Taju is the same person who was wanted in 12 criminal cases, whereas, his brothers including Amir, Khan Muhammad and Abdul Ghaffar were also drug dealers.

However, the family denied the charges. They said that the names of Abro’s brothers are not Amir and Khan Muhammad.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Motorway gang-rape case: Alleged co-accused Waqarul Hassan surrenders to police

Pakistan

Girl martyred, four injured in unprovoked firing by Indian troops at LoC: ISPR

Pakistan

PMD forecast rainfall for Sindh coastal areas today

Pakistan

Several feared trapped as two-storey building collapses in Karachi’s Lyari


ARY NEWS URDU