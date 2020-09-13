Family alleges ‘extra-judicial murder’ of young man by Karachi police

KARACHI: The family has alleged ‘extra-judicial murder’ of a young man, Faisal Abro, by police officials in an encounter in Karachi over suspicion of running drug business, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The family said that Faisal Abro was innocent who was allegedly killed after being misidentified by police officials with a suspected drug dealer Sartaj alias Taju. They termed the police action as ‘extra-judicial murder’.

They claimed that a police team took the young man into custody from a local mosque in Sohrab Goth area of Karachi during Friday prayers.

Abro kept telling police officials that he was not Sartaj alias Taju when taken into custody, however, the raiding team shot bullets in his head, claimed the family, adding that the deceased man had tied the knot two months ago.

On other hand, Karachi police told media that Faisal aka Sartaj alias Taju is the same person who was wanted in 12 criminal cases, whereas, his brothers including Amir, Khan Muhammad and Abdul Ghaffar were also drug dealers.

However, the family denied the charges. They said that the names of Abro’s brothers are not Amir and Khan Muhammad.

