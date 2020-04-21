KARACHI: Faisal Edhi, the head of Edhi Foundation and the son of philanthropist late Abdul Sattar Edhi, has tested positive for the coronavirus, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Sindh Health Department has confirmed that the coronavirus report of social worker Faisal Edhi has come positive. Edhi is in Islamabad at the moment.

His son Saad Edhi, in a statement, said that Faisal Edhi was currently in Islamabad and was doing better. “He has not been admitted to any hospital and is self-isolating,” he said.

Saad Edhi further said that everyone who had come in contact with his father will be tested for the virus.

Last week, the head of the Edhi Foundation met Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad and donated Rs10 million in PM’s Corona Relief Fund.

Faisal Edhi had presented a cheque for the donation of Rs10 million in the PM’s relief fund for coronavirus affectees.

