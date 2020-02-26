ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and senator Faisal Javed Khan on Wednesday congratulated the people of Multan on the revival of cricket after a gap of 12 years, ARY News reported.

In a post on Twitter, the PTI leader said, “Congratulations to people of Multan as International Cricket makes a comeback to this beautiful city after 12 years. The largest cricket stadium of Pakistan to host thrillers among PSL teams with the inaugural game kicking off today between Sultans and Zalmis.”

Mubarak to people of Multan as Intl Cricket makes a come back to this beautiful city after 12yrs. The largest cricket stadium of Pakistan to host thrillers among PSL teams with the inaugural game kicking off today between Sultans and Zalmis!!!! All the best #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/eU2iDufKXG — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) February 26, 2020

The stadium is the home ground of Multan Sultans and the Sultans will play three matches of their campaign at the venue on Feb 26, 28 and 29 during the 5th edition of the HBL PSL

The stadium boasts to be the largest cricket stadium in the country with a capacity of 35,000 spectators while National Stadium Karachi and Gaddafi stadium Lahore can host 34,000 and 27,000 spectators, respectively.

Besides many innovations at the Multan Cricket Stadium, fully furnished media boxes have been installed at the new-look stadium to facilitate the media persons and the broadcasters with state-of-the-art facilities.

The last international match at this venue was played in 2008.

Comments

comments