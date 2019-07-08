Govt will not indulge into dialogue with criminal and the corrupt: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Faisal Javed today (Monday) said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will not entertain dialogue with criminals and corrupt, ARY News reported.

Javed said the leaders of PPP and PML-N had weakened the national institutions, played gimmicks with and minted money by receiving kickbacks.

He lashed out against the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in the context of ongoing corruption and criminal inquires against the party leaders.

Javed said that verdicts thus far has even proven some leaders to be criminals and the government has no plans or inclination for a way out to be given to those who have looted and plundered the country.

Answering a question about the video leak of a top judge, he said the matter should be taken up with the law ministry.

Earlier on July 2 Faisal Javed met with Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

Read More: Faisal Javed says presidential system is his favourite

Assuring Sanjrani of his complete support, Senator Faisal Javed said that the opposition will not succeed in their designs against him.

On the occasion, Faisal Javed expressed his confidence in Sanjrani and said that the federal government would protect the rights of Balochistan.

He said that the so-called opposition parties were trying to mislead the nation in the name of democracy and added that the leaders wanted to conceal their corruption.

Earlier on June 30, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain had made a telephone call to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani and assured the chairman of his party’s complete support.

Expressing his solidarity with Sanjarani, Shujaat had said that no-confidence motion against the Senate chairman will not be succeeded. On the occasion, Shujaat had declared the motion baseless and unnecessary.

” My and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s prayers are with you,” Shujaat had told Sanjarani. The Senate chairman had thanked Chaudhary Shujaat and Pervaiz Ilahi for their support and confidence in him.

