ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator, Faisal Javed has underlined the need to review 18th amendment of the Constitution of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

Speaking at the floor of the Senate, Faisal Javed said opposition is taking the credit of the 18th amendment, which is their right, but a review is essential to see what masses have got after the amendment.

Responding to the statement of PML-N Senator, Mushahidullah Khan, the PTI senator said the PML-N destroyed all institutions of the country including Pakistan International Airlines.

Your [Mushahidullah Khan] leaders are having properties in every country of the world, Faisal Javed said.

He said a case against PM Imran Khan was lodged over exposing Panama Papers scandal of the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

“Imran Khan brought back his money to the country even though he had not held any public office.”

Read more: Bilawal warns of a ‘long march’ in case 18th amendment is rolled back

Earlier in May, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had stated in clear terms that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led federal government doesn’t want to completely roll back the 18th amendment.

Speaking in the Senate, he said the government doesn’t aim to do away with the constitutional amendment but its “weak points should be reviewed and addressed.”

“We don’t have a two-thirds majority to bring any change, why are you afraid,” the foreign minister had said, pointing to opposition senators.

Comments

comments