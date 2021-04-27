Faisal Sultan warns of lockdown if COVID SOPs violation continues

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to PM (SAPM) for Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Tuesday warned of imposition of lockdown in the cities, where COVID-related SOPs are being violated, ARY News reported.

Dr. Faisal Sultan while addressing an important press conference said that Pakistan Armed Forces are assisting the administration with the implementation of SOPs while separate details of different areas are also coming from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

He said that the details coming from the NCOC also indicate the pressure on the healthcare sector. There would a complete lockdown if the SOPs are not followed, the SAPM warned.

Dr Faisal said that we are also enhancing the capacity of the medical health sector and import from different countries is also being considered while engineers are also inspecting the Pakistan Steel Oxygen Plant.

He said that lockdown has been imposed in Mardan after a steep rise in the number of COVID cases, while NCOC, Ministry of Health will issue guidelines today for the use of oxygen.

Referring to the corona vaccine, Dr. Faisal said that the use of corona vaccine continues in a transparent manner, it is absolutely wrong that the government is relying on donated vaccines, Pakistan has purchased 3 million vaccine doses since March 30 and deals for 30 million vaccines doses have been finalised, while 1.7 million doses of the vaccine were donated by China.

Regarding COVID-19 vaccination, he said that the process of vaccination is in full swing across the country, from tomorrow onwards, people above the age of 50 can be vaccinated on a walk-in, details of vaccine centers are available on the NCOC website.

The Special Assistant appealed to the people to take care of SOPs and social distance, this time we have to spend Eid SOPs and simplicity.

