Faisal Vawda announces building of Sindh Barrage

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has announced construction of Sindh Barrage in Kotri Barrage downstream, ARY News reported on Friday.

Vawda in statement said that another barrage over River Indus in Sindh will be constructed at 45 kilometers’ distance from Kotri Barrage.

Federal Minister said, “People’s Party and PTI have different politics but they will work together.”

“No politics over development of the country,” the minister said.

“We are working to resolve the water problem in coordination with the government of Sindh without any bias,” federal minister further said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is anxious about the problems in Sindh. He wants no credit but seeking solution of the problems, Vawda said.

The prime minister has directed to bridge distance with the government of Sindh, minister further said.

“We are united over the problems of provinces and national security,” water resources minister said.

“We are going to resolve the water problem in Sindh,” he added.

“We have taken the provincial government into confidence and it has also assured cooperation,” Vawda said.

There should not be any difference between development of a province and the national development, Vawda further said.

“We are moving forward with open heart and without any political bias,” the minister added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan had formally accorded approval to Wapda for a water reservoir by constructing a barrage on the river Indus so as to address the long-standing water-related issues in Sindh.

The project located about 45km upstream of River’s outfall into sea, 65km south of Thatta and 130km east of Karachi city, has been named Sindh Barrage that is being dubbed a phenomenal mega scheme to address the water issues in downstream Kotri Barrage from sea intrusion to land erosion in delta, adverse impact of climate change, loss of wetland habitats, mangroves and marine life, and non-availability of freshwater.

