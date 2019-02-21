Faisal Vawda terms India’s water threat ‘childish’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Thursday said water threats from India was a childish admonition and showed their state of panic, ARY News reported.

Speaking to ARY News, he said India was even struggling to manage its own water, “how could it stop the water of Pakistan.”

He warned Pakistan’s offer for peace should not be misconstrued as its weakness.

India is doing all that for cheap fame, he added. The minister said India must not think Pakistan as a weak state. “Pakistan’s response to any Indian misadventure will be remembered by seven generations of their country.”

Read: Indian minister announces to ‘stop Pakistan’s water’; gets schooled

He said Pakistan army was a brave army and it could protect its motherland courageously.

India’s minister for transport and water resources Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that his country would stop the flow of fresh water from eastern rivers to Pakistan which is guaranteed under the Indus Water Treaty

Gadkari went on to claim that the government had started the construction of Shahpur Kandi Dam on Ravi, which would be used to divert the river’s water to Jammu and Kashmir.

Members of the Indian government have been calling for ‘water war’ against Pakistan by blocking the flow of eastern rivers after India failed to substantiate its allegations against Pakistan following Pulwama attack.

Comments

comments