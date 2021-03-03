Faisal Vawda quits MNA seat after casting Senate Vote

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Faisal Vawda tendered his resignation from the National Assembly after casting his vote in the Senate election, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The counsel of Vawda informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) about Vawda’s resignation from the assembly, which was hearing a disqualification petition against the Federal Water Resources Minister.

An IHC bench comprising of Justice Aamir Farooq hearing a petition seeking disqualification of the PTI leader as member of the National Assembly.

The court reserved its verdict in the disqualification case.

Earlier, the minister’s counsel submitted a copy of the resignation of Faisal Vawda from the lower house of the parliament.

The counsel also said that the resignation letter was duly signed by the Speaker and the petition against him becomes ineffective against him after resignation from the NA seat.

The high court bench had summoned the MNAs record from the election commission in previous hearing of the case.

The counsel had pleaded to the court that the Election Commission of Pakistan had not de-notified Faisal Vawda.

Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon, the counsel for petitioner Mian Muhammad Faisal, alleged that Faisal Vawda lied in the June 11, 2018 affidavit he submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) before the 2018 elections that he had given up his dual nationality.

He said the minister was an American national at that time but he fibbed in the affidavit, adding he held the US citizenship even when his nomination papers were being scrutinised.

The petitions seek Vawda’s removal from the public office under clause 62-1 (F) of the constitution

