Faisal Vawda seeks dismissal of ECP petitions after his NA resignation

ISLAMABAD: A four-member panel of the Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday heard disqualification case against PTI’s Faisal Vawda, ARY News reported.

Vawda’s counsel Barrister Moid while giving arguments against the petitions seeking disqualification of his client, pleaded for dismissing the petitions.

“Faisal Vawda has already resigned from the National Assembly’s seat,” the counsel argued before the bench headed by the Chief Election Commissioner.

“The election commission is not a court of law, it could constitute a tribunal for inquiry. His nomination papers were not challenged with the Returning Officer and at the election tribunal,” the counsel said.

“His statement on oath has been totally correct,” the lawyer argued.

The counsel said that the commission has already set its mind. “The matter has been under the hearing for last one year, we didn’t take much time if we had made our mind,” member ECP Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi remarked.

“If I have made a mistake hang me, but before it hear me,” Vawda said heatedly in the hearing. “I was made victim of politics and an effort made to malign me,” he said. “I have a career, family and an effort made to disrepute me,” Vawda added.

“Mr. Vawda you will be given time. Talk point to point, allow the lawyer to argue first. You are getting emotional, please sit down,” the CEC said.

“The situation of the case has changed after Mr. Vawda’s resignation from the NA seat,” the CEC remarked.

“You should now argue that the petitions have not become ineffective,” the CEC told the petitioners.

The election commission adjourned further hearing of the case until April 06.

The ECP hearing three complaints over dual nationality of Faisal Vawda.

Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon, the counsel of a petitioner, alleged that Vawda lied in the June 11, 2018 affidavit he submitted to the ECP before the 2018 elections that he had given up his dual nationality.

He said Vawda was an American national at that time but he fibbed in the affidavit, adding he held the US citizenship even when his nomination papers were being scrutinised.

The petitions seek Vawda’s removal from the public office under clause 62-1 (F) of the constitution.

Comments

comments