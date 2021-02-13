Three killed in car firing incident in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: At least three people were killed after unidentified assailants opened fire on a car in Faisalabad’s Ilahi Abad on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Police said that unidentified gunmen opened fire on a car, leaving at least one dead on the spot.

Police told media that the deceased citizen was identified as Sabir who was going to the court to appear in a hearing. Two pedestrians including Ramzan and Muzammil have also sustained wounds.

The wounded persons were shifted to Civil Hospital, police added.

Later, the death toll soared to three as two others succumbed to wounds while receiving treatment at the hospital. It emerged that a twelve-year-old boy was also injured.

A case has been registered over the complaint of a deceased person, Adnan’s brother at the Saddar police station. Two brothers including Sohail, Zohaib and their uncle Tanvir have been nominated in the case.

