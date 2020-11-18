Revival of Faisalabad industry evidence of economic turnaround: Hammad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar tweeted on Wednesday that the revival of Faisalabad’s industry is evidence of “a stark turn-around” in the national economy.

Taking to the popular micro-blogging site Twitter, he said: “In 2018, hundreds of units had closed down in Faisalabad with millions unemployed. Today the industry is revived and running at full capacity. Industry is reporting a shortage of labor for textile units.”

Faisalabad’s industry is evidence of a stark turn-around. In 2018, hundreds of units had closed down in Faisalabad with millions unemployed. Today the industry is revived and running at full capacity. Industry is reporting a shortage of labor for textile units. #NayaPakistan — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) November 18, 2020

It is noteworthy that Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting Faisalabad today to inaugurate various development projects. He will launch ‘Ehsaas Langar Scheme’ in the city and will hold meetings with the business community, textile manufacturers and exporters of the city.

Earlier, Prime Minister Khan in a post on his official Twitter handle had said: “MashaAllah the country is moving in the right direction despite the Covid 19 challenge.” His tweet had come against the backdrop of what was being dubbed the full revival of Faisalabad’s textile industry after nearly 30 years.

