Faisalabad mayor among 160 accused booked for aerial firing

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Mayor Razzaq Malik and 160 others have been booked in a case for firing in the air outside his residence while celebrating the restoration of municipal institutions, ARY News reported.

A case was registered by Faisalabad police at Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station over the complaint of a sub-inspector (SI) over aerial firing and fireworks by 160 persons including the mayor, his father and brothers.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Razzak Malik, his three brothers including Malik Nawaz and father were also among those who are booked in the case which was registered under four different sections including aerial firing, firework and the exhibition of weapons.

However, no arrest was made by the police so far.

