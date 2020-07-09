Police officials turn out to be patrons of land mafia in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: The officials of Faisalabad police from Pensra check-post have turned out to be patrons of the land mafia who were caught forcedly vacating a house and kept the affected family into illegal custody, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A video footage showed Faisalabad policemen threw out an elderly man, Khalid, from his house after allegedly receiving bribe from the land grabbers. The video clip also showed the head constable Irfan and constable Nadeem while waving their weapons to threaten the family for vacating the residence.

The security personnel were also seen throwing out the beds and pushing out the elderly man from the house.

It emerged that the family members were kept in lock-up despite a local court put a stay order.

In a separate incident in Karachi, the police forces have arrested four officials from Al-Asif Square neighbourhood near Sohrab Goth area over charges of collecting extortion from the citizens of the metropolis.

Police sources said that the Station House Officer (SHO) Safdar Abbasi was also removed from his position over the accusation of backing the criminals in the area.

The detained police officials include three constables and a head constable who were involved in illegal activities in accordance with the case filed at the police station.

